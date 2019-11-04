Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 954.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 40.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $293,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Williams Capital raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

NYSE NWE opened at $73.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $57.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.72.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

