Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 3,499 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,110 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,755.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.74. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

