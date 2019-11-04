Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,260 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,766 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in First Solar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,895 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in First Solar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,960 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in First Solar by 1.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,162 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $456,432.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,461.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $870,556.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 190 shares in the company, valued at $10,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,211 shares of company stock worth $2,502,920. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $52.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

