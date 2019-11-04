Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.0572 on Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $1.88 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.48 or 0.05771812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000996 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014519 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045193 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,772,324 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.