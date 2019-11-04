E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oddo Securities raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Get E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) alerts:

EONGY opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, analysts forecast that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.