Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 229 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,140,475.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,917.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $662,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,604 shares of company stock worth $6,375,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average of $83.30. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.