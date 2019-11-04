Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.26. 4,876,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,186,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $212.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

