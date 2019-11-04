Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.14

Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and traded as high as $31.00. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 608 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 21.30%.

In other news, Director James R. Wilkins, Jr. purchased 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,770.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Wilkins, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

