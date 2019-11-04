Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.78. 531,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $352,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $358,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,140. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.