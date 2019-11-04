Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.75.

NYSE:EXP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.78. 531,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $97.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $900,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,295.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $210,623.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,140. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

