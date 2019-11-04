Eastern (EML) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.44 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

Shares of EML traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.50. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,387. Eastern has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $172.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Eastern news, CEO August M. Vlak purchased 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $91,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peggy Scott purchased 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $51,514.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

