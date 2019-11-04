EBCoin Price Up 12.3% This Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. EBCoin has a total market cap of $732,380.00 and approximately $1,059.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00220516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.01391050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028226 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

