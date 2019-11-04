Efficient Wealth Management LLC Invests $672,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Service Co. International makes up 0.6% of Efficient Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 28,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $1,363,942.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,742,808.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $5,114,163.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,753,324.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,633 shares of company stock worth $27,215,196. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,092. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $246.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

