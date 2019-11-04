Efficient Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.91 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 4.7% of Efficient Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 91,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 819.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average is $90.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $95.49.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

