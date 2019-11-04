Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Egdon Resources Plc (LON:EDR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 1593415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.06).

Separately, VSA Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Egdon Resources in a research report on Monday.

Get Egdon Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.09.

About Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Egdon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egdon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.