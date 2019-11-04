Eight Capital Boosts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$115.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KXS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$96.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.13.

Shares of KXS traded up C$2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 151,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.03. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$60.01 and a 1-year high of C$98.36.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

