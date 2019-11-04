Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. It provides casino and entertainment services primarily in Nevada and Louisiana, United States. The Company’s facilities and services include casino games; hotels; entertainment and events; signature and casual restaurants; various venues; and guest services. Its casino also provides facilities for meetings and special events; catering and banquet services; and golf, ski, Reno bowling, baseball, basecamp climbing, truckee river, Reno fernley raceway, and museum services. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is based in Reno, Nevada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ERI. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

ERI traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $46.85. 169,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. Eldorado Resorts has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $637.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,390.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 6,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,177.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

