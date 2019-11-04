Ellaism (ELLA) Price Down 38.4% This Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $20,129.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

