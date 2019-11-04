Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Receives $20.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

EFC has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. 165,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,697. The company has a quick ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 43.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.46 million. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

