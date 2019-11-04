Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $22.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 114,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 6,880.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Embraer stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.92. 4,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,501. Embraer has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

