Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Given Hold Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of EME traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,915. Emcor Group has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.31.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emcor Group will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Emcor Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Emcor Group by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

