Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Crown by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 65,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Crown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $73.52. 61,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,304. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $74.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,044. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

