Emerald Advisers LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,607 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,555,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 82,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after purchasing an additional 146,452 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 956,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 24.4% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 560,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. Mizuho started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price objective on Assembly Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.93. 567,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,230. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $424.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 9.20.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 622.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

