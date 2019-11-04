Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 396,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,167 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 38.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chuy’s by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Chuy’s by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chuy’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 79,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,179. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $404.70 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

