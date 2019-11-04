Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 20,728 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,728 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Delek US by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSE DK traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $40.04. 82,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Delek US Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Delek US had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.49.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

