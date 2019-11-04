Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 21,444 Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 756,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,444 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vericel by 665.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 152.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vericel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 384,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. Vericel Corp has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.45 million, a PE ratio of -116.29 and a beta of 2.66.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. Vericel had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $282,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

