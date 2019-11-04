Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 28,037 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,037 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $13,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Zogenix by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Zogenix by 0.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Zogenix by 383.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Zogenix by 14.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Zogenix by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Get Zogenix alerts:

In other Zogenix news, Director Mark C. Wiggins sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $179,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,692. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZGNX stock opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.94. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $56.50.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.