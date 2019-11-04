Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Emerald Expositions Events from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Emerald Expositions Events from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Emerald Expositions Events from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.76.

NYSE EEX traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 60,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.70 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 11.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 924,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95,244 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 27.8% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 12.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 42,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

