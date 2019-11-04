Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $10.75 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 22.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,036 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 150.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 95.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.90.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,541,888.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,148.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 36,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,940,557.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,728,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,933 shares of company stock valued at $10,941,834. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,805. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

