Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,005,000 after buying an additional 295,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,979,000 after buying an additional 191,132 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 330,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after buying an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICPT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider David A. Ford sold 800 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,453 shares of company stock valued at $104,685. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ICPT traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.80. 10,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,652. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.16. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $131.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.23. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.57% and a negative return on equity of 534.42%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

