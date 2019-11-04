Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $27,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.01.

SEAS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,522. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.77 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 45.30%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $174,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

