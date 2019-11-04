Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 537 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $20,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,575,000 after purchasing an additional 569,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,577,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,072,000 after purchasing an additional 256,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 791.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 620,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 5,240.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after acquiring an additional 553,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,029. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.22. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $95.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Carey Chen purchased 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.73 per share, for a total transaction of $203,261.19. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.