Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 13,160 Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 599,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 72,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 75.2% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 321,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Coretz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $269,516 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ATSG. ValuEngine downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of ATSG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. 1,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,354. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

