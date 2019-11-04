Emerson Electric (EMR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.60-3.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.60-3.70 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $71.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.97. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

