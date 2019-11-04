Encana (NYSE:ECA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CIBC

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

ECA has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Encana in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Encana from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.03.

Encana stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,191,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. Encana has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encana will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 10,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,748.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gordon Shaw bought 16,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $133,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 88,300 shares of company stock worth $361,980. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encana by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Encana by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Encana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in Encana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

