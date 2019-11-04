Encore Capital Group (ECPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The business had revenue of $346.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.89 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ECPG stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.47. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $45.00 price target on Encore Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

