Endologix (ELGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Endologix has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.43. Endologix had a negative net margin of 60.32% and a negative return on equity of 120.57%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. On average, analysts expect Endologix to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Endologix stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. Endologix has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endologix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

