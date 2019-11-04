Endurance International Group Holdings Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endurance International Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Endurance International Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of EIGI stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $572.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Endurance International Group by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 73,785 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Endurance International Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $53,388.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $26,062.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.