Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EIGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Endurance International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

EIGI stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. Endurance International Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $572.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Endurance International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endurance International Group news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $53,388.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $26,062.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,896,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,273 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endurance International Group (EIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.