Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ERII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.51. 389,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,673. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

