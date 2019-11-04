Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a $15.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.72.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. 47,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,923. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 18.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 8.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Boston Partners grew its position in Enerplus by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,676,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,424 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth $9,963,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Enerplus by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,377,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,866 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth $7,530,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Enerplus by 2,753.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 944,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 911,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

