Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Reduced by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 26,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In related news, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $437,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,663,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $119.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.46. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $82.06 and a 52 week high of $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.