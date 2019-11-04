Enterprise Financial Services Corp Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after buying an additional 419,738 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,351,000 after buying an additional 215,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.97.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $118.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

