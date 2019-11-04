Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $45,000 Stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $51.92 on Monday. ARK Web x.0 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87.

