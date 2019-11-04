Enterprise Financial Services Corp Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,985,000. Natixis increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 750,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,635,000 after buying an additional 249,985 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,100,000 after buying an additional 167,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 228,124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after buying an additional 159,687 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMH opened at $130.12 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day moving average is $113.91.

