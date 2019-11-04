Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowers Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $123.87 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day moving average is $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $310.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,854,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 62,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $7,550,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,652,836 shares of company stock worth $202,826,003. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

