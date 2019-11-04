Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 329 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $202.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.76 and its 200-day moving average is $169.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.06. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $222.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. ValuEngine raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.36.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.