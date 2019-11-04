Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 33,437 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,437 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,643,000. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. now owns 3,978,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after buying an additional 1,292,958 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,884,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,369,000 after buying an additional 413,469 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,470,000 after buying an additional 3,386,387 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,932,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $26.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. CLSA set a $26.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.