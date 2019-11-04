Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 383 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,085 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock opened at $65.98 on Monday. UMB Financial Corp has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $71.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

In other news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $50,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,085.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

