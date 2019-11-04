Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 14.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22,488.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $106,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Gabelli cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

nVent Electric stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.67. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

